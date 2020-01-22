UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stake Reduced by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,891 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.05. 1,776,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

