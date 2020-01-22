United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $113.77 and a 52 week high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

