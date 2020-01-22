United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $30.76 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,965 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 3.2% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

UPS stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.39. 2,960,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,038. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.