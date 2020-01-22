United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156,742 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 118.3% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,343,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 165.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 797,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,499. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.18.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.