United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Decreases Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,934 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up about 1.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.20% of Zillow Group worth $18,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Zillow Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 29,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. 486,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.98. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Citigroup began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

