United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03, RTT News reports. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UAL traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.79. 9,536,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,042. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02. United Continental has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Evercore ISI raised United Continental from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $96.00 price target on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $93,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

