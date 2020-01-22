United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

United Community Banks stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

