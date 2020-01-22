Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hammer Asset Management LLC

Hammer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average is $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $185.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

