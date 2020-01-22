Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

NYSE:AUB opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUB. Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin acquired 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

