UBS Group Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO)

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been given a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.60 ($35.58) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.51 ($45.94).

EPA:SGO traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €34.85 ($40.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.41. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

