UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €155.00 Price Target

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €155.00 ($180.23) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €141.43 ($164.45).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €150.55 ($175.06) on Wednesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 52-week high of €146.50 ($170.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €136.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.