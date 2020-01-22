UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Stock Price Down 1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE)’s share price fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.37 and last traded at $187.37, 334 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.68% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

