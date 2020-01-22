Ubiq (UBQ) Reaches Market Cap of $3.20 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $321.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

