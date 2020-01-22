Ubex (UBEX) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and YoBit. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.79 or 0.05504531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033621 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit, BitMart, Fatbtc, LBank, Bilaxy and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

