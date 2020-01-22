Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.98. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.