Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.
Shares of TWIN stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.98. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.15.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
