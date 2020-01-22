Tudor Pickering Begins Coverage on Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Research analysts at Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.
NYSE:MNRL opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
