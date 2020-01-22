Tudor Pickering Begins Coverage on Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Research analysts at Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

