TTP Investments Inc. Buys 83,628 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 36.0% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TTP Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $31,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 3,437.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,913. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $56.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

