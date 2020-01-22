Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have commented on TRMK. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 11.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.09. Trustmark has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $36.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

