Truewealth LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Truewealth LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,698,501,000 after acquiring an additional 694,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,696,000 after buying an additional 768,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,181,000 after buying an additional 25,264,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,612,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $180,175,000 after buying an additional 1,973,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,313,000 after buying an additional 1,107,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,246,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,292,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.