Truewealth LLC Sells 241 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Truewealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,511. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

