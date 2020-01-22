Truewealth LLC Purchases Shares of 809 Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Discovery Communications by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 317,128 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after acquiring an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

