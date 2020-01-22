Truewealth LLC Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Truewealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.20. 710,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,136,365. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.20 and its 200-day moving average is $194.56. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.52 and a twelve month high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

