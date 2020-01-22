Truewealth LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Truewealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.79 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

