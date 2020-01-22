Truewealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Truewealth LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of America by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,397,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,144,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

