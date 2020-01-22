Truewealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Truewealth LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 49,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

