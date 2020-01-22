Truewealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truewealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,687,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 124,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 278,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.91 and a 200 day moving average of $171.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.05 and a one year high of $192.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

