Truegame (TGAME) Tops One Day Volume of $24,471.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $233,230.00 and $24,471.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.95 or 0.03640714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00209659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

