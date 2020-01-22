TrueFlip Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 1% against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $27,045.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.03604842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00208564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

