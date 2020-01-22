TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $1.88. TrovaGene shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 94,404 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on TROV. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $13.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,797.67% and a negative return on equity of 185.18%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrovaGene Inc will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in TrovaGene by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TrovaGene by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TrovaGene by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 217,386 shares during the last quarter. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrovaGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

