TRH Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,458 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,264,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,710,000 after purchasing an additional 213,298 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.88. 1,173,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.36 and its 200-day moving average is $162.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.72 and a 12 month high of $182.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

