TRH Financial LLC Makes New $948,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

