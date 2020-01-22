TRH Financial LLC Makes New $4.35 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 251,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,769. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1617 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.