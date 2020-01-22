TRH Financial LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,461 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Target comprises about 1.2% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13,471.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 469,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 465,691 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $114.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,183,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,166. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

