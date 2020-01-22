TRH Financial LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,492 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123,600 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 43.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $115.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,876. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $326.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

