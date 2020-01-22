Trevali Mining Corp to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.17 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.35.

TSE TV opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $204.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$115.04 million for the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

