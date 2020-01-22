Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 129.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of TRMT stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.20. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

