Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lowered by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,075,000 after buying an additional 2,326,784 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,914,000 after buying an additional 1,435,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,938,000 after buying an additional 55,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,769,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $120.60 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

