Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $5.73 on Friday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Transocean’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,068,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 885,192 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,170 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $311,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,908,745 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $339,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

