Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

TM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.86. 2,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,233. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $145.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.03. The company has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

