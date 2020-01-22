Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12, 9,055 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 162,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 61,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

