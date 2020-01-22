Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $168.42. 452,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,428. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $170.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $158.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

