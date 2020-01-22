Tompkins Financial Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.43. 1,899,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.