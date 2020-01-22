Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,351,000 after acquiring an additional 215,695 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after acquiring an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

TXN traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $133.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,811,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,769. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

