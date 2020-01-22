Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 151 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chubb by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.83. 1,098,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.93. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.