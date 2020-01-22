Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 1,258 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.05. 1,881,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,247. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.87 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

