TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its robust comps, which in turn are gaining from continuous rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. These along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands have been driving its performance. This reflected in the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Moreover, management raised its earnings view for fiscal 2020. However, the company has been witnessing high supply-chain costs, which have been weighing on the gross margin. Margins also remain susceptible to tariffs on goods sourced from China. Additionally, volatile currency movements pose concerns.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

TJX traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 132,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,514. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $1,223,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,419,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

