TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is Hammer Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hammer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.7% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 81,890 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $6,642,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

