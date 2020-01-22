ThoreNext (THX) Price Reaches $6.51

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $140.90 million and approximately $160,600.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for about $6.51 or 0.00074434 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.79 or 0.03657815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00208860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128302 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

