THORChain (RUNE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $672,742.00

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. THORChain has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $672,742.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.83 or 0.03651199 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00209140 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,191,365 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

