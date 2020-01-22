THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Shares Up 0.3%

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.36, 26,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 32,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 30.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period.

About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

