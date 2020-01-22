THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Shares Up 0.3%

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.36, 26,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 32,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF)
THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
